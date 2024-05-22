Pallavi Starts Cloud Kitchen To Support Hubby Akash And Family In ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The audience will witness in the upcoming episodes of 'Aangan Aapno Kaa' that Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana) and the entire Awasthi family discover that her husband Akash (Samar Vermani) has been fired from his job.

While Akash is still looking for a job, he is forced to work at their ancestral shop, much to his annoyance.

The pressure mounts on Akash as the shop has suffered significant losses due to Pappi Mehra's (Ashwin Kaushal) fraud, adding to the burden of his job loss. In response, Pallavi proposes the idea of opening a cloud kitchen at her friend Monty's (Karan Verma) cafe to support Akash and the family.

It will be interesting to watch whether Pallavi will succeed in establishing her new business.

Speaking about the same, Ayushi said: "Pallavi has got a step closer to winning the hearts of the Awasthi family. After Pappi's defeat, the Awasthi family has realised that even if Pallavi's methods are different from usual, her intentions are good and she supports her family in whatever situation they might be in."

"The upcoming episodes will show what new challenges Pallavi faces while establishing her new business," added Ayushi.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.