(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's antitrust authority has halted part of a massive $1.5 billion deal between Brazilian giants Marfrig Global Foods and Minerva .



This decision addresses concerns about potential market dominance that could impact meat and cattle market dynamics in Uruguay negatively.



The blocked transaction specifically involved three key plants in Uruguay, part of a larger deal including 16 facilities across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay.



While the blockage affects only the Uruguayan assets valued at about $132 million, the broader deal progresses with facilities in other countries.



Minerva's strategy aims to strengthen its position in South American beef exports.



This is particularly significant as global beef demand surges, notably due to shortages in the U.S. Uruguay's decision was scrutinized by local ranchers and industry associations.







They expressed concerns about Minerva potentially controlling around 50% of Uruguay's cattle slaughtering capacity, which could significantly influence cattle prices.



This deal is part of Minerva's aggressive strategy to expand its regional footprint.



Completing this deal will greatly increase Minerva's operational scope, boosting its daily slaughtering capacity and market position.



Minerva financed this expansion with significant credit facilities, highlighting the strategic importance of this acquisition.

Brazilian Meat Giants' Merger Faces Regulatory Roadblock in Uruguay

This story is more than corporate maneuvering; it underscores the dynamic, competitive nature of the global meat industry.



Strategic acquisitions like this can reshape market landscapes and influence supply chains across continents.



The repercussions of such deals affect everything from local farming communities to international meat prices.



This ongoing development is crucial for stakeholders in the meat industry, especially regarding its influence on market competition and pricing strategies in South America.



The unfolding story of global meat trade significantly impacts economies and dinner tables worldwide.

