Hyderabad To Showcase South India's Premier Jewellery Exhibition

Hyderabad, May 22 (KNN) The Hyderabad International Jewellery Show (HIJS) 2024, South India's leading B2B jewellery trade event, is set to captivate jewellery retailers and connoisseurs from June 21-23 at the GMR Arena near the Hyderabad airport.

Organised by United Exhibitions, this eagerly anticipated exhibition promises to be a mesmerising celebration of exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

HIJS 2024 will showcase a dazzling array of jewellery creations, ranging from timeless classics to avant-garde designs, meticulously curated to captivate the senses of discerning buyers.

Over 350 renowned jewellery manufacturers and wholesalers from across India will unveil their masterpieces across 750 stalls spanning 150,000 square feet of exhibition space.

"HIJS 2024 is the ideal B2B platform for jewellery retailers to source the latest and most unique designs," said the organisers.

"With over 1,500,000 designs on display featuring gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, and silver, this exhibition is a true feast for the eyes", reported Deccan.

Supported by major jewellery associations in South India, HIJS 2024 is strategically timed to coincide with the onset of the wedding season, catering to the surge in demand for exquisite jewellery.

Jewellery enthusiasts from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, and beyond are expected to throng the exhibition.

International delegates, including visitors from Azerbaijan and ASEAN countries, will also grace the event, underscoring HIJS's reputation as a global jewellery trade hub.

With meticulous planning, including a carefully selected venue, expertly designed exhibition spaces, and a complimentary multi-cuisine menu, United Exhibitions promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

