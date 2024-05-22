UAE tops regional ranking in Global “Travel and Tourism Development Index”

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has achieved the highest ranking in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and placed 18th globally in the Travel and Tourism Development Index released by the World Economic Forum. According to the report issued on Tuesday, the UAE improved its score by 4.4 percent in the 2024 index, climbing seven spots from its previous 25th place position in the 2021 report.



The index evaluates 119 economies based on a variety of factors, organized into five sub-indices: the enabling environment, travel and tourism policy and enabling conditions, infrastructure and services, travel and tourism resources (including natural and cultural assets), and the sustainability of the travel and tourism sector. This index serves as a strategic tool for companies, governments, international organizations, and other stakeholders to assess and develop the travel and tourism sector.



In the global rankings, the United States secured the top position, followed by Spain and Japan, maintaining their standings from the previous report. The UAE and Saudi Arabia were notable among high-income economies for being in the top ten countries that showed the most significant improvements in their results between 2019 and 2024.



The Middle East region experienced the highest rates of recovery in international tourist arrivals, surpassing 2019 levels by 20 percent. Meanwhile, regions such as Europe, Africa, and the Americas demonstrated a robust recovery, achieving 90 percent of pre-pandemic traffic levels by 2023. This overall positive trend highlights the resilience and strategic growth of the travel and tourism sectors across these regions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

