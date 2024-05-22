Oil prices keep decreasing amid inflationary worries

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the oil market witnessed another notable drop in prices, as ongoing worries about inflation in the United States persisted among investors. This decline, amounting to over a dollar, was primarily driven by concerns that the Federal Reserve may maintain high interest rates in response to sustained inflationary pressures. Analysts anticipate that such a scenario could dampen both consumer and industrial demand for oil, exacerbating the downward trajectory of prices.



At 10:37 GMT, Brent crude futures saw a significant decrease of USD1.08 per barrel, marking a 1.3 percent drop to USD82.63. Concurrently, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, set to expire that day, experienced a similar decline of USD1.07, also amounting to a 1.3 percent decrease, settling at USD78.73 per barrel. Additionally, July delivery contracts for WTI faced a downturn, slipping by USD1.02, or 1.3 percent, to USD78.28 per barrel.



The downward trend observed in both Brent and WTI crude benchmarks on Tuesday mirrored a pattern from the previous day, where both saw approximately a 1 percent decrease. This decline followed cautious remarks from US Federal Reserve officials, signaling a reluctance to consider interest rate cuts until clearer signs of inflation deceleration emerge. Analyst Toshitaka Tazawa of Fujitomi Securities highlighted that "fears of weak demand prompted selling as the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut seemed increasingly remote." The prevailing concerns surrounding inflation and the potential for sustained high interest rates continue to exert significant downward pressure on oil prices, reflecting broader anxieties within the market regarding future demand trends and economic stability.

MENAFN22052024000045015682ID1108243365