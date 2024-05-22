Fitch upgrades Ras Al Khaimah's credit rating to A+ amid vibrant growth, investment opportunities

(MENAFN) In its comprehensive annual assessment, Fitch International Credit Rating Agency has recently raised the credit rating of Ras Al Khaimah, shifting it from its previous standing of "A" to the elevated status of "A+". This revision illuminates Fitch's acknowledgment of Ras Al Khaimah's promising trajectory poised for medium-term expansion, underpinned by an extensive array of investment initiatives and steadfast efforts towards economic diversification.



Particularly notable in Fitch's evaluation is Ras Al Khaimah's ambitious foray into the realm of tourism, manifesting in the development of illustrious hotels, luxurious beachfront resorts, and unparalleled entertainment complexes. These endeavors not only beckon prospective investors but also serve as pivotal elements fortifying the emirate's economic resilience against external shocks.



Fitch places considerable emphasis on the transformative role played by these monumental tourism ventures, delineating them as catalysts that fuel investor confidence and pave the path for sustained global investments into Ras Al Khaimah. Consequently, the agency forecasts a robust growth trajectory for the emirate, projecting an impressive expansion rate of 6.2 percent in 2024, followed by a solid 5 percent in 2025.



The decision to upgrade Ras Al Khaimah's credit rating to "A+" by Fitch International has been met with enthusiasm by representatives of the Ras Al Khaimah government, who perceive it as a resounding endorsement of the emirate's resolute establishment of a robust, adaptable, and diversified economic framework primed for enduring prosperity and growth.

MENAFN22052024000045015682ID1108243314