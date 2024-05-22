Turkey’s main stock gains 35.13 points at Wednesday’s session open

(MENAFN) The midweek trading session commenced on a positive note for the Turkish benchmark stock index, with the BIST 100 index opening at 10,930.39 points, marking a 0.32 percent increase or 35.13 points higher compared to its previous close. Tuesday's trading session had witnessed notable momentum, as the BIST 100 index surged by 1.45 percent to reach a historic high closing level of 10,895.25 points. This surge was accompanied by a significant daily transaction volume totaling 215 billion liras (USD6.69 billion), reflecting robust investor interest and activity in the Turkish equities market.



In the currency markets, exchange rates exhibited stability during the morning hours of Wednesday. As of 10:25 a.m. local time (0725GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 32.1970, the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 34.9710, and the GBP/TRY rate was reported as 41.0125. These stable exchange rates contribute to an environment of predictability for investors and businesses engaged in foreign exchange transactions.



Meanwhile, in precious metal and energy markets, prices displayed varying trends. The price of one ounce of gold was noted at USD2,413.60, while the barrel price of Brent crude oil hovered around USD81.60. These developments underscore the ongoing dynamics within the Turkish financial markets, influenced by both domestic economic factors and global geopolitical events. Investors continue to closely monitor economic indicators and geopolitical developments for insights into future market movements and opportunities for investment.

MENAFN22052024000045015839ID1108243302