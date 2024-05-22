Iran, Russia’s SCA, Belarus, Kazakhstan sign MOU to enhance trade

(MENAFN) At the behest of the Iran Trade Center in Moscow, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was recently signed between Iran and the Shopping Center Association (SCA) of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The primary objective of this agreement is to streamline trade activities for Iranian merchants and traders.



The MOU signing ceremony took place on May 17 in the Russian city of Sochi, with the presence of Nikpour, Director of the Iran Trade Center in Moscow, and Bular Shakirov, Head of the Union of Shopping Centers.



Recognizing the substantial potential for bilateral trade between Iran and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the MOU aims to facilitate trade activities for Iranian industrial production units and businesspersons.



With more than 500 shopping centers under its umbrella, this union possesses significant capacity for global product distribution.



Key provisions of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) include joint monitoring and research efforts on the Iranian market and products, fostering collaborative opportunities for Iranian-Russian projects, and simplifying the process for Iranian companies and investors to operate in Russia.



Upon implementation of this MOU, Iranian industrial and production units stand to benefit by seizing the opportunity to expand their market presence in Russia, Belarus, along with Kazakhstan.

