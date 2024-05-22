Iran’s yearly tea production to hit 145K tons

(MENAFN) Habib Jahansaz, Head of Iran's Tea Organization (ITO), informed an Iranian news agency that tea production in Iran is projected to reach 145,000 tons during the current Iranian calendar year, which commenced on March 20.



Jahansaz disclosed that tea farmers have thus far harvested approximately 45,000 tons of tea leaves, comprising 39,892 tons of high-quality leaves and 5,525 tons of lower-grade second-quality leaves. Notably, ITO has procured the entire harvested tea from the farmers.



The annual tea consumption in Iran is estimated at around 100,000 tons, with 30,000 tons sourced domestically and the remainder imported. Jahansaz highlighted the robust demand in the domestic market, signaling ample potential for increasing tea production within the country.



The tea harvesting season commences in early May across farmlands in the northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran. These regions boast over 28,000 hectares of farmland, cultivated by more than 55,000 families, collectively contributing to 90 percent of the nation's total tea production.



In December 2019, Jahansaz identified Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Afghanistan as primary destinations for Iranian tea exports. Additionally, Iran exports tea to several other countries, including India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Canada, Australia, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Georgia.



Furthermore, data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration indicates a significant decline in the value of Iran's tea imports, dropping by 62 percent during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year compared to the previous year. Conversely, tea exports from Iran also experienced a decline of 58.1 percent during the same period, with approximately 12,828 tons exported to 25 countries, valued at about USD15.8 million.

