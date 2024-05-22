EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures

FORTEC Elektronik AG: Turnover and results after 9 months below the level from the previous year

22.05.2024 / 08:13 CET/CEST

Group turnover provisionally estimated at EUR 70 million, around 11

% down on the previous year's level (previous year: EUR 78.5 million)

Group operating EBIT of EUR 5.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.5 million) currently around 33

% below the previous year's level

Order book as of 31 March 2024 remains stable at EUR 64.0 million (previous year: EUR 92.4 million, 31 December 2023: EUR 68.0 million) Forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year adjusted: Group turnover of between EUR 95.0 and 100.0 million (previously: EUR 106.0 million to EUR 116.0 million) and a Group EBIT of between EUR 7.0 and 9.5 million (previously: EUR 9.5 million to EUR 11.0 million) expected As shown by the preliminary figures, FORTEC Elektronik AG was again able to achieve a positive result in the first nine months of the current 2023/2024 financial year (01/07/2023 - 31/03/2024) even though the results are below the forecast expectations, as it now apparent. In the first nine months of the 2023/2024 financial year, the FORTEC Group achieved group turnover of around EUR 70 million (previous year: EUR 78.5 million) and was therefore around 11 % below the previous year's turnover. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), an important performance indicator, were currently around 33% below the previous year's level at around EUR 5.6 million. At EUR 64 million, the order backlog remains at a stable high level, but has returned to normal compared to the very successful previous year. The Board of Directors of FORTEC Elektronik AG has therefore decided to adjust the forecast for the current financial year, as it is becoming apparent that the current 4th quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year will not be able to compensate for the previous development in the 3rd quarter. It now expects a group turnover between 95.0 and 100.0 million EUR (previously: 106.0 million EUR to 116.0 million EUR) and a group EBIT between 7.0 million EUR and 9.5 million EUR (previously: 9.5 million EUR to 11.0 million EUR). Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG , comments:“Despite the measures taken in the second quarter, we are still feeling the effects of the weak economy significantly. Due to the lack of dynamism, we were not able to successfully implement everything that we had planned. Our customers are currently recording full warehouses and low demand. We started 2024 with optimistic signs but numerous geopolitical challenges are currently affecting the sales markets. It is therefore even more important that we use this time to push ahead with innovative products and to diversify ourselves regionally even further.” Call invitation The announcement for the 3rd quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year will be published on the FORTEC Elektronik AG website at on 29 May 2024. Further details on the current forecast will be announced by the management board during an earnings call today at 11:00. The link to register for this is available at Montega Connect - FORTEC Elektronik AG Q&A Session Sandra Maile Chair of the Management Board

FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.











