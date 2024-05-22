Original-Research: 029 Group SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: 029 Group SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to 029 Group SECompany Name: 029 Group SEISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Haltenfrom: 22.05.2024Target price: EUR 14.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrFY23 as expected // key holding with favourable developments Topic: 029 published FY23 figures. As 029 holds only minority stakes andreports under German HGB (no mark-to-market valuation), it was a non-event, its key assets continue to perform well. As 029 had no divestmentsduring FY23 (Emerald Stay was sold in Feb. 2024), the company generated nosales. Operating expenses amounted to roughly € 0.6m, slightly less thanlast year due to the absence of listing related costs. Going forward, weexpect the annual cost base to come in at similar levels. Yet, this does not include one-off expenses related to potentialinvestments/divestments. While cash at hand stood at only € 10k at the endof the year, the € 1.6m inflow from the Emerald divestment should provide029 with sufficient liquidity. The group's key assets, Limestone Capital and TRIP Drinks (eNuW: 95% of theimplied fair NAV) remain on a strong growth path. TRIP (10% of NAV, eNuW),the CBD-infused drink is available at more than 25k stores across the UK,France and the US. As a result, sales have grown at 390% p.a. during thepast two years to roughly GBP 20m. Despite the changed interest rateenvironment, we would expect any potentially upcoming funding rounds tovalue the company at more than € 140m (industry's transaction median standsat ~ 10x sales). TRIP is well on the way to continuing its growthtrajectory. If TRIP keeps growth at a similar level, the valuation has alot of room for upside. They just launched a new nonCBD-based product(“Mindful Blend”) and focus on further expansion (e.g., in the US). Limestone Capital (85% of NAV, eNuW) seems well on track to expand itshotel portfolio. In fact, the company has just purchased a hotel in Madrid to its ongoing funding round, Limestone should be able to grow to 20hotels, operated by its own brand aethos, until the end of 2025e, in ourview. First divestment completed. As a reminder, in February, 029 sold it's 5.2%stake in Emerald Stay. The transaction is expected to generate roughly €1.6m gross proceeds, reflecting a realized multiple on the FY23 book valueof around 2.3x and 2.7x on the invested capital. This was carried by therecently strongly increasing number of vacation rentals on the platform(FY23e: +71% yoy), in our view. The € 0.9m book gain should positivelyimpact 029's FY24 H1 figures due at the end of September. We confirm our HOLD rating with an unchanged € 14 PT based on based on asum-of-the-parts valuation (see page 2) with a 5% holding discount can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN22052024004691010666ID1108243279