Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to CLIQ Digital AGCompany Name: CLIQ Digital AGISIN: DE000A35JS40Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Under Reviewfrom: 22.05.2024Last rating change: Analyst: Mark SchüsslerMassive FY'24 guidance cut / recommendation under reviewCLIQ released appalling preliminary Q1'24 results, especially on the marginside, and significantly adjusted its FY'24 guidance that had been issuedonly two months earlier. On the back of the implied limited visibility onthe operational developments we put the rating Under Review. In detail, Q1 sales decreased by 12% yoy to € 73m (eNuW: € 85.8m), drivenby a lower number of paying members of 1.1m (Q4'23: 1.2m) and a lower LTVper member of € 81 (Q4'23: € 87). The company cited a higher-than-expectedchurn rate as a result of an expanded refund program by credit cardcompanies as the main reason for the decline. Mind you, more than 90% ofpayments are processed via credit cards. EBITDA dropped by 86% yoy and came in at € 1.86m or 2.5% margin (eNuW: €13.7m or 15.9% margin) as a lower revenue base was met by significantlyhigher cost of sales (+8ppts to 82%) as well as personnel (+2.6ppts to10.6%) and other operating expenses (+2.2ppts to 4.8%). The higher cost ofsales was driven to a large degree by continued elevated customeracquisition costs as well as a higher amortization rate of contract costsas more members churned along with meaningful investments in CLIQ's techand IT landscape and cost optimization projects (EBITDA excl. on-offs camein at € 5.4m). While the company still has a net cash position of € 10.5m as of March 31,2024, we regard the operating cash burn (excl. share buybacks) of € 4m inQ1 as a concerning development. The company's negative FCF adds to ourunease as the net cash position was an important aspect of the BUYrecommendation until now. Although our preliminary calculations based onthe data disclosed suggest that the company could end the year with € 5.5mnet cash, our new estimates for FY'24e are subject to a high degree ofuncertainty. All of this led management to considerably slash the FY'24 guidance it hadgiven at the end of February: Sales estimates are cut by 17% and seen toarrive at € 300-330m (old: € 360-380m), whereas the EBITDA guidance wasreduced by 50% to € 26-30m (old: € 52-58m). As the guidance cut happenedonly two months after its issuance, the correction clearly underpins theseverity of the customer churn and magnitude of the changed credit cardpolicies. In our view, this also implies impaired visibility on the development ofoperational indicators such as LTV per member, needed to issue a reliableguidance. Going forward, if members churn as easily as in Q1 and therevenue base continues to erode, it is currently unclear whether CLIQ willbe able to deliver not only on their midterm target of achieving a revenuerun rate with c. € 500m FY sales potential by Q4'25 but also whether itwill be able to achieve its now revised 2024 guidance, in our view. Weadjust our estimates accordingly and see FY'24 sales at € 294m (old: €375m) with EBITDA amounting to € 20.4m (old: € 55m) mainly due to (1) alower estimated LTV per member as well as a lower member count compared tothe prior year, (2) increased cost of sales as the company has to spendmore on marketing along with higher amortization of contract costs ascustomers churn, and (3) increased personnel and other operating costs asCLIQ invests in its IT and tech landscape to enhance integration andoptimization. While the company issued several cost saving measures such as closing downthe UK office, adjusting corporate structures and tax optimisation, it iscurrently unclear whether the resulting savings are sufficient tocompensate the potentially negative operating leverage if the number ofmembers continues to decline. In light of the limited visibility and the resulting weak reliability, wewithdraw our recommendation (old: BUY PT € 65.00 based on FCFY 24e). Ourestimates are cut based on known Q1 results. To resume a rating of thissecurity, management needs to demonstrate sufficient visibility alongsidestability with regards to operations and increase transparency towards theinvesting community

