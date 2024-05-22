Belgium Sleep Systems Adds Europe’S Largest Territories To Portfolio With Latest French Expansion

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Leading European bedding supplier Belgium Sleep Systems is set to introduce its innovative products and services, along with its unparalleled supply speed, to the important French market, and is poised to exponentially grow its sales volumes.

Erembodegem - Belgium Sleep Systems (BSS), a leading wholesale and own-brand supplier in the bedding and mattress industry with a strong presence across Europe, is proud to announce its expansion into the French market. With over 25 years of expertise in delivering top-quality bedding solutions, BSS has built a reputation for excellence and reliability. The company features a portfolio of over 100 retailers across Europe, including well-known brands such as Vivense, Bambi of Türkiye, and its own house brands, all of which are meticulously inspected and certified for quality assurance.

Known for its commitment to providing fast and quality service, Belgium Sleep Systems traces its rapid growth to its ability to combine fair pricing, speed of delivery, and superior customer service. The company's success has propelled its growth not only in Europe but also internationally.

Expanding horizons to Europe ' s largest markets beginning with France

The decision to enter the French market comes on the heels of BSS' record success in the Benelux region. With a promise of 72-hour delivery to anywhere in Western Europe, the company is set to introduce its award-winning bedding and furniture products to French consumers. Among these products are the acclaimed BSS bedding mattress line, renowned for its comfort and quality, as well as other leading brands like Bambi and Vivense.

Belgium Sleep Systems is committed to providing exclusive customer support to ensure a seamless transition for French consumers seeking to upgrade their bedding needs. With a focus on major French cities initially, the company aims to cater to urban centres known for high consumer demand in quality home goods. Products will be available through selected local retailers and an enhanced e-commerce platform designed to meet the needs of online shoppers.

Strategic vision is to broaden BSS ' footprint to reach a larger base

The expansion into the French market reflects BSS' strategic vision to broaden its footprint and reach a larger, diverse consumer base. Responding to the growing demand in France for high-quality bedding solutions, the company aims to capitalize on its successful track record in other European markets.

Bekir Atabey, Founder & Managing Director of Belgium Sleep Systems, expresses his enthusiasm for the expansion commenting,“We are very excited to introduce BSS to the French market, where we see tremendous potential for our innovative bedding products. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing unparalleled sleep experiences and our dedication to meeting the growing demand for quality sleep solutions across Europe.”

Belgium Sleep Systems plans to leverage its proven business model and operational strategies to penetrate the French market successfully. The company will employ a mix of direct sales, partnerships with established French retailers, and robust marketing campaigns to introduce its brand and products. Special launch events and promotional offers will be deployed to attract initial customer interest and build brand recognition.

About Belgium Sleep Systems

Belgium Sleep Systems is not just a company. It's a commitment to quality, comfort, and excellence in the bedding industry. With a rich history spanning over half a century, Belgium Sleep Systems continues to set new standards in delivering superior bedding solutions to customers across Europe.

