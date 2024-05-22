TATA AIG's Student Travel Insurance: Safeguarding Your Dreams Abroad

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited , one of the leading insurance providers of India, offers Student Guard- Overseas Travel Insurance specifically designed to address the students pursuing their education abroad. This comprehensive plan empowers students to focus on their academic pursuits with peace of mind, knowing they are financially protected against unforeseen circumstances such as:







Accident & Sickness Medical Expenses

Accidental Death and Dismemberment

Emergency Medical Evacuation

Repatriation of Remains

Loss of Passport

Baggage Delay / Loss (Common Carrier) Trip Delay





Some of the key features of the policy include:

Unforeseen Medical Expenses:

Medical emergencies can strike at any time, and navigating healthcare in a new country can be daunting. Student Guard travel insurance plans can help cover the often-substantial costs of hospitalization for treatment of Injury / Sickness.

In the event the Insured Person is Hospitalized for more than seven consecutive days, and his medical condition forbids his repatriation and no adult member of his immediate family is present, the Assistance Company, will provide a round trip economy class air ticket, or first-class railway ticket, to allow the Immediate Family Member be at his bedside for the duration of his stay in the hospital.





Travel Disruptions and Mishaps:

Trip delay, baggage delay/ Missed connection/Departure can disrupt even the most meticulously planned trips.

Student Guard travel insurance can help alleviate the stress associated with these situations, covering reasonable additional expense (any expenses for meals and lodging which were necessarily incurred as the result of a covered hazard and which were not provided by the Common Carrier or any other party free of charge) incurred due to Trip delay exceeding a specified timeframe.

For Baggage Loss we can provide the replacement cost of baggage and its contents and for Baggage Delay we can provide necessary personal effects up to Sum Insured as per plan opted.





Loss of Passport:

A lost passport can significantly disrupt a student's travel plans.

Student Guard travel insurance can help cover the reasonable expenses associated in connection with obtaining a duplicate or new passport.





Bail Bond: Will pay bail bond costs you incur as a result of false arrest or wrongful detention by any government or foreign power up to Sum Insured as per plans opted.





Study Interruption: We shall reimburse the Tuition fees of Insured which has already been advanced to educational institution due to Hospitalization of the for more than one consecutive month from either a covered Injury or Sickness or in the case of Terminal Sickness or in the case of a medical repatriation or in case of the death of an immediate family member, which prohibits the Insured Person from continuing his/her studies for the remaining part of a school semester for which Tuition has been paid.





Other Assistance Services: The student Guard travel insurance plan provides access to other assistance services, including medical assistance, medical evacuation, and repatriation.

Students can also reach out for help with lost luggage, lost passports, or legal assistance in specific situations.





Mr. Amrish Dubey, Vice President, Travel Insurance, TATA AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd., "At TATA AIG, we understand the importance of risk mitigation for students embarking on their international education journeys. Our student travel insurance plan offers comprehensive coverage against various medical & travel contingencies, thus allowing students to focus on achieving their academic goals."





TATA AIG General Insurance is a trusted brand known for its reliable insurance services. Our commitment to providing easy claims assistance highlights our dedication to delivering a seamless experience, making us the preferred choice for student travel insurance.





For more information, please log on to .