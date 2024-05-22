European shares end Tuesday’s session on downward trajectory

(MENAFN) Tuesday saw European stock exchanges closing the trading day on a downward trend, with losses evident across various major indices.



The STOXX Europe 600 index, a comprehensive gauge encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization of the European market across 17 countries, witnessed a decline of 0.94 points, marking a decrease of 0.18 percent, ultimately settling at 522.95.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index experienced a modest loss of seven points, equivalent to a decline of 0.09 percent, concluding the session at 8,416. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX index saw a more substantial drop of 42 points, or 0.22 percent, reaching a closing value of 18,726.



Among the major European indices, France's CAC 40 index emerged as the weakest performer of the day, registering a notable decline of 54 points, representing a decrease of 0.67 percent, ultimately settling at 8,141.



Italy's FTSE MIB index witnessed a significant downturn, plummeting by 221 points, or 0.64 percent, to conclude the trading session at 34,603. On the other hand, Spain's IBEX 35 index saw a marginal decrease of four points, indicating a decline of 0.04 percent, to wrap up the day at 11,334.



The day's trading reflected a general sentiment of caution and market uncertainty, possibly influenced by various factors such as geopolitical tensions, economic indicators, as well as global market dynamics. Investors closely monitored developments in the ongoing economic recovery, inflation trends, and central bank policies, contributing to the fluctuating market conditions witnessed across European exchanges.

