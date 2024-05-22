Fed says higher prices remain primary financial concern for Americans

(MENAFN) According to a report released by the US Federal Reserve on Tuesday, despite the moderating pace of inflation, higher prices remain the primary financial concern for the majority of Americans.



"Sixty-five percent of adults said that changes in the prices they paid compared with the prior year had made their financial situation worse, including 19 percent who said price changes made their financial situation much worse," as per the findings of the Federal Reserve Board's Economic Well-Being of US Households 2023 report.



The report also highlighted disparities in financial stress among different demographic groups, with low-income adults experiencing higher rates of material hardships.



These challenges include struggles such as being unable to pay all bills in full, frequently not having enough food, and foregoing medical care due to cost concerns. The survey revealed that 17 percent of adults admitted to not paying all their bills in full in the month preceding the survey.



Additionally, the report pointed out other financial burdens such as homeowners' insurance, caregiving for elderly or disabled adults, and childcare costs. Childcare expenses were specifically noted as a significant financial strain on family budgets, according to the Federal Reserve.



"Parents using paid childcare typically spent 50 to 70 percent as much per month on childcare as they did on their housing payment, which is most people's single largest monthly expense," it continued.

