Amir Sends Congratulations To Chairman Of Presidential Leadership Council Of Yemen

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Wednesday a cable of congratulations to HE Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, President Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al Alimi, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.