Amir Sends Congratulations To Chairman Of Presidential Leadership Council Of Yemen


5/22/2024 4:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Wednesday a cable of congratulations to HE Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, President Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al Alimi, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Gulf Times

