               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Secretary-General Of Mofa Meets Uzbek Ambassador


5/22/2024 4:01:00 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar H E Ashraf Khujaev. They discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

MENAFN22052024000063011010ID1108243179


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search