Education Minister Participates In Global Education Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi took part in the 20th session of the Global Education Forum (GEF), held in London on May 19-21. The forum was a flagship venue to encourage comprehending the Artificial Intelligence (AI), forging humanitarian relationships, and accelerating the climate action. On the sidelines of the forum, the Minister of Education discussed with Minister of State for School Standards of United Kingdom H E Damian Hinds avenues for cooperation between the two countries in educational fields, including exchange of expertise and implementing shared programmes. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to the UK H E Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

