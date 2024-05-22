Katara Held 1,570 Activities In 2023

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) held 1,570 activities throughout 2023, according to its annual cultural index released yesterday. The activities included 86 workshops and courses, 122 panel discussions on culture, art and heritage, 76 seminars and lectures, 48 gatherings and forums, 22 festivals, 11 concerts, and 111 various religious activities. A total of 251 artists displayed 998 pieces of art, including paintings, sculptures and murals in 45 art exhibitions. The yearly index also monitored the screening of 83 Arab and foreign movies in cooperation with Arab and foreign embassies.

