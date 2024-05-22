Karnataka: Several Districts Experience Heavy Downpour On Tuesday; IMD Hints At Rainfall Dip For Few Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several parts of the state experienced heavy rains on Tuesday, providing relief to the summer suffered residents. However, the weather department has forecasted that the rainfall might see a dip for the next few days.

There is no weather alert for the northern hinterland, but some places might still see moderate rain. An orange alert has been issued for the south inland Kodagu district, while moderate rain is expected in only a few areas of other districts. Coastal districts are under a three-day yellow alert.

- Shivamogga: 86.5mm

- Uttara Kannada (UK): 81.5mm

- Ramanagara: 74mm

- Chamarajanagar: 70.5mm

- Raichur: 70mm

- Kodagu: 69.5mm

- Dakshina Kannada (DK): 69.5mm

- Udupi: 59.5mm

- Chikkamagaluru: 57mm

- Haveri: 54mm

- Tumkur: 49mm

- Chikkaballapur: 47mm

- Ballari: 46mm

- Mandya: 45mm

- Bengaluru City: 44.5mm

- Mysore: 44mm

- Hassan: 36.5mm

- Davanagere: 34.5mm

Places that experienced the highest rainfall

- Nonaburu, Shimoga: 86.5mm

- Bengre, Uttara Kannada: 81.5mm, Hebel: 80mm, Jolly: 74mm

- Nagawara, Ramanagara: 74mm

The state experienced substantial rainfall, with Shivamogga topping the chart at 86.5mm. Uttara Kannada's Bengre and Hebel areas recorded 81.5mm and 80mm, respectively. Nagawara in Ramanagara also received significant rain at 74mm.

With the forecast suggesting a reduction in rainfall from today, residents in affected areas can expect some relief. However, the orange and yellow alerts indicate that caution is still necessary, particularly in the coastal and southern inland districts.