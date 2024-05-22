Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2Nd Pre-Wedding: Venue To Guest List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities are all set to begin from May 28 to May 30.

Venue to guest list, all you need to know

As per reports, it will take place from May 28 to May 30.

The Ambani family will welcome over 800 guests on a three-day luxury voyage cruise.

The cruise will start from Italy to southern France, covering a distance of 4380 kilometers.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are all expected to attend.



In addition to the 800 guests, 600 hospitality personnel will be present, according to reports.

Anant Ambani will marry his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12.

