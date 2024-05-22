Is Rakhi Sawant's Life At Risk? Ex-Husband Ritesh Claims Actress Is Getting Death Threats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ritesh, Rakhi
Sawant's
ex-husband, has made a serious claim. On Tuesday (May 21), while talking to a few photographers in Mumbai, Ritesh said that
certain
individuals were harassing Rakhi and threatening her life.
Ritesh claimed to know these people but refused to provide their identities, stating he
wouldn't
do so
until
he had all of the proof.
"I
will divulge
everything;
but,
I need all of
the proof first.
I'm
not frightened of anyone.
I'll
identify names, but
first
I need the evidence.
I
simply
wanted to let you know that some people who claimed to be our supporters also participated in this dispute.
I'll
tell you who this individual is. We are contacting the police about it. We do not want a media trial.
This
is about
Rakhi's
security. People are upsetting her.
"She is also receiving death threats,"
Ritesh explained.
Ritesh's
statements coincide with Rakhi
Sawant's
hospitalisation. The actress recently had surgery after doctors detected a malignancy in her uterus. Previously, Ritesh said that
Rakhi's
operation was successful.
"Some folks were laughing a lot. I believe such people are inhumane because they make a mockery of
someone's
grief. (shows a photo of a tumour) Notice how widespread this myth is.
Don't
worry, Rakhi;
we'll
take care of you. Some individuals are still making unfounded claims and attempting to slander you.
"Let me tell them, your time is up,"
he said.
On the other hand, Rakhi
Sawant's
former husband, Adil Khan Durrani, claimed that her hospitalisation was merely a drama to escape jail in the
leak
video case.
"Doctors
have said nothing. We
don't
know which hospital
she's
in. If it is a heart attack, I believe patients normally require oxygen masks, but Rakhi Sawant does not have one. She is simply doing this because she needs to submit to
police
soon.
"This is just a drama to avoid going to jail,"
he informed us.
Rakhi Sawant has been charged with defamation under Sections 500, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as
complicity
in criminal intent under Section 67(A) of the Information and Technology Act (IT Act), for electronically disseminating sexually explicit videos featuring Adil.
