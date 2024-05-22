Sania Mirza shares life update after divorce from Shoaib Malik

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sania Mirza's post-divorce life showcases resilience. Recent Instagram posts with son Izhaan reflect her newfound joy and independence, contrasting with Shoaib Malik's controversial remarriage. Mirza's dignified silence amidst public scrutiny earns her admiration

Shoaib Malik's recent remarriage stirred up quite the storm, especially with his flashy social media posts. Meanwhile, Sania Mirza's quiet grace amidst the chaos speaks volumes

Sania Mirza's family issued a statement confirming her 'Khula' from Shoaib Malik, emphasizing her desire for privacy during this sensitive time

Sania Mirza's decision to part ways with Shoaib Malik underscores her agency and determination to pursue her own happiness. She opts for freedom and independence

