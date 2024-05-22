               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sania Mirza Shares Life Update After Divorce From Shoaib Malik


5/22/2024 4:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sania Mirza's post-divorce life showcases resilience. Recent Instagram posts with son Izhaan reflect her newfound joy and independence, contrasting with Shoaib Malik's controversial remarriage. Mirza's dignified silence amidst public scrutiny earns her admiration

Sania Mirza shares life update after divorce from Shoaib Malik

Recent Instagram snapshots with son Izhaan depict her newfound happiness, contrasting with Shoaib Malik's controversial remarriage


Sania Mirza Shares Life Update After Divorce From Shoaib Malik Image

Sania Mirza shares heartwarming snapshots on Instagram, displaying her nameplate alongside son Izhaan. Netizens applaud her as an exemplary mother

Life Post-divorce

Recent pictures suggest Sania Mirza's thriving post-divorce life, showcasing her resilience and contentment. Her Instagram posts resonate with positivity and newfound independence

Dignified Silence

Shoaib Malik's recent remarriage stirred up quite the storm, especially with his flashy social media posts. Meanwhile, Sania Mirza's quiet grace amidst the chaos speaks volumes

Announcement Post Divorce

Sania Mirza's family issued a statement confirming her 'Khula' from Shoaib Malik, emphasizing her desire for privacy during this sensitive time

Life Post Divorce

Sania Mirza's decision to part ways with Shoaib Malik underscores her agency and determination to pursue her own happiness. She opts for freedom and independence

Time Spent with Izhaan

She is spending her time engulfed in motherhood, which has earned her praise from netizens

Motherhood and Sania

Her ability to maintain dignity and privacy amidst public scrutiny is commendable and inspiring

Sania Mirza's journey

Sania Mirza's journey post-divorce highlights her resilience and strength as she embraces a new chapter in her life

