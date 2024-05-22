NIA Arrests Andhra Techie In Connection With Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, with the arrest of Andhra Pradesh-based software engineer Sohail. Sohail's apprehension came following intense scrutiny of his financial activities, particularly substantial bank deposits, during the investigation. Notably, Sohail's father, Abdul Gafoor, a retired headmaster, was also subjected to questioning in connection with the case.

The arrests underscore the widening scope of the probe, as law enforcement agencies leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice and accountability in the wake of the tragic explosion at the renowned cafe in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru.

NIA conducts raids in 11 locations including Bengaluru, Coimbatore linked to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

The agency's operations extended to Coimbatore, where the residences of two doctors were searched. These doctors, Zafar Iqbal and Nayueem Siddique, originally from Karnataka, have been undergoing training at a private hospital in Coimbatore for the past two years.

In Rayadurgam town, a retired principal's residence became the centre of NIA scrutiny. After hours of search, the principal's younger son, Sohail, employed as a software engineer in Bengaluru, was detained for questioning. Sources revealed that significant sums of money had been traced to Sohail's bank account, prompting further investigation into his potential links with terror outfits, stated an

Indian Express

report.

NIA arrests bomber Mussavir Hussain, mastermind Abdul Taaha in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

The scope of the NIA's operation extended nationwide, with raids conducted at 11 locations based on information gathered during the interrogation of Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taahaa, identified as the masterminds behind the blast. During these raids, mobile phones and SIM cards were seized, indicating a meticulous effort by the NIA to gather evidence and unravel the intricate network behind the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Father of Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind an ex-servicemen, rued engineer son's deeds: Report

What was the incident?

A mysterious explosion occurred at the renowned Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru on Friday, April 1.

The explosion, which resulted in a fire, prompted a rapid response from both police and fire personnel.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two key suspects in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The key bomber, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and the mastermind behind the blast, Abdul Mateen Taahaa were arrested. Following meticulous investigation and intelligence gathering, the NIA team managed to track down the terrorists who had been on the run for several months. Hussain was apprehended by the NIA in a coordinated operation. Reports suggest that they were under hiding in Assam and West Bengal.