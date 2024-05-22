Kerala: Court Pronounces Death Sentence To Three Accused In Santhakumari Murder Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Additional District and Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara on Wednesday (May 22) sentenced three accused to death for the murder of 71-year-old Mulloor native Santhakumari in Vizhinjam two years ago. Neyyattinkara Additional District Judge AM Basheer sentenced the accused to death.

Rafeeqa Beevi of Vizhinjam Township, her son Shafeeque, and their friend Al Ameen of Pattambi were found guilty in the murder that had taken place on January 14, 2022. They have been charged under sections 120(B), 342, 302, 201, 397 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place in a house leased by the trio in Mulloor under the Vizhinjam police station limits. Santhakumari, who lived alone, was their neighbor.

The group had been instructed to vacate the house by its owner after an altercation occurred between Rafeeqa and Al Ameen. Santhakumari, who was coerced into purchasing a set of utensils from the neighbors, was lured to the house by them and subsequently attacked.

The gang strangled her and then bludgeoned her with a hammer before fleeing after stealing her ornaments. The trio was apprehended by the police near Kazhakkoottam while they were en route to Kozhikode.

