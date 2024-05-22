Delhi Metro Graffiti Case: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Threatening CM Arvind Kejriwal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, the Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly writing threatening graffiti at two Delhi Metro stations aimed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The accused identified as Ankit Goyal, was arrested in Bareilly and is currently undergoing interrogation.

On Monday, authorities found threats scribbled on the walls of Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations, prompting the registration of an FIR. The incident sparked a political firestorm, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of orchestrating a plot against CM Kejriwal.

'One's surname doesn't matter...' PM Modi praises Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's entrepreneurial journey

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the conspiracy to target CM Kejriwal stems directly from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). "The BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister's Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwal ji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations," Singh said.

Senior AAP leader Atishi had also voiced concerns, criticizing the alleged inaction of the police and the Cyber Cell despite the presence of CCTV cameras and security personnel at the affected stations.

Kerala: Periyar River hit by mass fish deaths amid suspected effluent discharge; farmers in distress

"The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," Atishi said.

The Delhi Police have yet to respond to these allegations, and the investigation is underway.