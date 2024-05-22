Gold prices near record high amid geopolitical, macroeconomic turmoil

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, gold prices edged closer to their record peak as traders sought to mitigate risks associated with geopolitical instability and macroeconomic challenges in developed countries. By 14:13 GMT, the price of gold in instant transactions had increased by 0.2 percent to USD2,430.33 per ounce, following a record high of USD2,449.89 reached the previous day. Conversely, US gold futures experienced a slight decline of 0.2 percent, settling at USD2,434.30 per ounce.



Nikos Kavalis, managing director of Metals Focus, commented on the situation, stating, "The overall picture has not really changed since March, and it is just a general backdrop of a global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment that is very attractive for gold." This sentiment is reflected in the latest data, which shows that although inflation in the United States is continuing its downward trend, several policymakers at the US Federal Reserve remain cautious about the prospect of an imminent interest rate cut.



In China, where efforts to stabilize the struggling real estate sector are ongoing, the inclination to invest in gold as a safe haven asset is on the rise. This trend is driven by the uncertain economic conditions and the perceived safety of gold investments.



Other precious metals also saw notable movements. Silver prices in spot transactions rose by 1.3 percent to USD32.25 per ounce, having reached their highest level in over 11 years in the previous session. Platinum prices increased by 1 percent to USD1,057.15 per ounce, while palladium saw a 0.5 percent rise, bringing its price to USD1,032.45 per ounce. These shifts highlight the broader trend of investors turning to precious metals amidst ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

MENAFN22052024000045015682ID1108243117