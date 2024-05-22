India faces struggles to create jobs to maintain economic growth amid rapid population surge

(MENAFN) India is poised to create 115 million new jobs by 2030, driven by the increasing number of people entering the labor market. This projection underscores the need for the South Asian nation to significantly boost its services and manufacturing sectors to sustain economic growth. A recent study by Trinh Nguyen, the chief economist at Natex SA, highlights the enormity of the task ahead. According to the report released on Monday, Asia's third-largest economy must generate 16.5 million jobs annually, a considerable increase from the 12.4 million jobs created each year over the past decade. Of the total jobs needed, approximately 10.4 million must come from the government sector alone.



To meet this ambitious goal, India's economic sectors, particularly manufacturing and services, must operate at their full potential over the next five years. Despite the Indian economy's impressive growth rate of over 7 percent this year, one of the fastest in the world, it still falls short of the pace necessary to provide employment for its 1.4 billion citizens. High youth unemployment presents a significant challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he seeks a third term in the ongoing national elections.



Over the past decade, the Indian economy has successfully generated 112 million jobs. However, Nguyen notes that only about 10 percent of these positions are formal. Moreover, the country's labor force participation rate stands at 58 percent, considerably lower than other Asian nations, according to the World Bank. This situation highlights the pressing need for substantial economic reforms and strategic investments in key sectors to address the looming employment crisis and sustain long-term economic growth.

MENAFN22052024000045015682ID1108243115