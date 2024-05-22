(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yesterday, Argentina's parallel dollar, also called 'blue dollar', surged to 1,230 pesos per unit, marking a four-month high.



This black market value jumped by 50 pesos (4.2%) in one day. It has risen nearly 10% in the first two days of the week.



This significant increase widened the gap with the official dollar. The exchange rate gap with the official wholesale dollar now stands at 38%.



The wholesale dollar is quoted at 889.25 pesos per unit, according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina (BCRA .



The gap with the official retail dollar, available for public sale, is 39%. Financial dollars from stock market operations also show an upward trend.







The "MEP" (Electronic Payment Market) dollar closed yesterday at an average price of 1,173 pesos per unit.



Meanwhile, the "CCL" (Cash Settlement) dollar ended at 1,202 pesos per unit.



Local media reports suggest the rising parallel dollar will surpass the monthly inflation rate for the first time in months.



So far, April recorded the lowest monthly inflation rate at 8.8%. The official dollar has not increased more than 2% monthly.



Even at its highest level, the parallel dollar's fluctuations have not exceeded price increases.

Argentina's Economy Improves, But Why Has the Parallel Dollar Soared?

According to local media, the free dollar has increased by 18.3% so far in May. It rose from 1,040 pesos at the end of April to 1,230 pesos yesterday.



This surge could potentially triple the expected inflation rate for this month, which may exceed 5%.



Analysts attribute the dollar's rise to the Central Bank's recent cut in the benchmark interest rate.



This cut reduces incentives for local currency savings instruments and increases demand for the dollar.



Why does this matter? Argentina has faced severe economic challenges, including high inflation and a struggling peso.



The surge in the parallel dollar reflects growing instability and uncertainty.



Understanding these shifts helps grasp the broader economic picture and the potential impact on everyday life in Argentina.



The Central Bank's policies and the response of the dollar markets indicate deeper issues in the economy.



This situation impacts not only financial markets but also the purchasing power of Argentine citizens.

