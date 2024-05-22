Tourism Rebounds: Global Travel Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) International tourism has bounced back, reaching 97% of pre-pandemic levels in early 2024.



The latest UNWTO Barometer reports over 285 million tourists traveled internationally from January to March.



This marks a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The UN agency, based in Spain, expects a full recovery in international touris this year.



Strong demand, improved air connectivity, and recoveries in China and other major Asian markets support this optimism.



However, economic and geopolitical challenges continue to pose significant threats. The UNWTO Expert Group warns these headwinds could affect tourism confidence.



Tourists will likely seek value for money and choose closer destinations due to high prices and economic challenges.







Extreme weather and climate events might also influence travel choices.



Asia and the Pacific showed rapid recovery in the first quarter. The region reached 82% of pre-pandemic levels after a 65% recovery in 2023.



The Americas almost fully recovered, with arrivals hitting 99% of 2019 levels. In the Middle East, international arrivals surged 36% above 2019 figures.



They also increased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Europe, the world's largest tourist destination, exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a quarter.



The region saw a 1% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Europe welcomed 120 million international tourists, driven by strong interregional demand.



Africa saw 5% more arrivals in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2019. This figure is also 13% higher than in the first quarter of 2023.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili stated, "The sector's recovery is very satisfying news for our economies and the livelihoods of millions."



However, he also emphasized the need for proper tourism policies and destination management.



Promoting sustainability and inclusion while addressing the sector's impacts on resources and communities remains crucial.



In 2023, international tourist arrivals recovered to 89% of 2019 levels. Tourism export revenues stayed at 97%.



The sector's direct GDP returned to pre-pandemic levels. Understanding these trends helps grasp the broader economic picture. It highlights the importance of tourism's recovery.

