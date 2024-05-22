Palestine Formally Recognised As A State: Norway Prime Minister

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Norway Prime Minister on Wednesday, May 22, said that the country has formally recognised Palestine as a state, reported AP is a breaking story, more details awaited....

