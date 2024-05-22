$MAO Announces Its Bid For “Memecoin Of 2024,” Advancing The $DOGE And $SHIB Legacy

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Hong Kong, 22nd May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , MAOCAT , an Ethereum-based memecoin building an ambitious DeFi ecosystem, announced its intention to become this year's standout meme token. $MAO is currently on a successful presale that far exceeds all expectations, raising over $300,000 so far. At this pace, the cat-themed memecoin could reach the fame of popular dog-themed cryptocurrencies Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB).

Memecoins have been carving their distinct niche in the crypto market since 2020. Generally, these crypto tokens spur from memes and internet jokes, taking a laidback approach to current events or fads. The most popular memecoins include Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepecoin, and Floki. These animal-themed memecoins attract large communities of crypto enthusiasts and collectors.

MAOCAT aims to become a famous and widely supported memecoin as the first cat-themed meme token on Ethereum. One of its goals is to dethrone dogs as the main animal theme for memecoins and establish cats, specifically $MAO, as the leading meme sensation in the crypto landscape. To this end, the project plans to build on the legacy of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, among others, while proposing a versatile and lucrative DeFi ecosystem.

MAOCAT has a high-reaching roadmap that it will put into effect after the $MAO presale ends. Among its milestones is the launch of a unique collection of 10,000 MAOCAT NFTs, all super-rare and with multiple benefits for collectors. The project's early adopters will have the options to buy, sell, or trade these non-fungible tokens in the project's upcoming NFT Marketplace.

Another important objective on MAOCAT's development path is a farming platform, MAOCAT SWAP. Users can engage in lucrative operations on this platform, such as farming and staking. Moreover, they will have access to the project's proprietary launchpad for initial DEX offerings (IDOs), where they can also mint NFTs.

Lastly, MAOCAT plans to release a play-to-earn game featuring the beloved symbol of $MAO memecoins. This feature will allow users to access passive earning opportunities while enjoying fun and exciting quests via their $MAO and MAOCAT NFT holdings.

All these features establish MAOCAT as a rapidly-growing and diverse ecosystem, a rare presence in the memecoin sector. While most meme-based tokens ride a short wave of popularity, MAOCAT avoids falling into obscurity by building numerous and engaging DeFi options for its backers.

About MAOCAT

MAOCAT is a new memecoin, built on Ethereum, and aiming to make 2024 the first year of the“era of cats.” The project benefits from a professional development team and a steady rise in popularity, evident in the success of its presale.

The $MAO presale started recently and has already raised over $300,000 from early supporters. The prospect of holding Ethereum's first cat-themed memecoin has attracted numerous memecoin lovers and crypto enthusiasts. Moreover, the presale is currently only in the 1st phase of 10 such stages spreading across the next month and a half. During this period, the team aims to sell 60% of the 5 billion MAOCAT token supply.

Interested buyers can join the presale for $MAO token and become early adopters of the latest memecoins with the potential to take over from $DOGE and $SHIB this year.

