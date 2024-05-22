Eight Wounded As Russians Hit 17 Settlements In Kherson Region On May 21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked 17 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Tuesday, May 21, wounding eight people, including a child.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, reported this on the Telegram messenger, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Antonivka, Respublikanets, Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Veletenske, Poniativka, Burhunka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Prydniprovske and Kherson all came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

Six high-rise buildings and seven private houses were damaged. A cell tower, an agricultural enterprise, a gas pipeline, and private cars were hit.

On May 21, at around 16:00, the Russian army shelled high-rise buildings in the Shumenskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. The attack wounded a 15-year-old teenager and two women, 50 and 71 years old, who were outside at the time of the attack.