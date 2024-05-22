Infrastructure And Power Lines Damaged In Nikopol District Due To Nighttime Enemy Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have fired six times at the Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones since the evening, damaging an infrastructure facility and a power line.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Attacks on the Nikopol district did not stop. Since the evening, the occupiers have shelled the district three times with artillery. There were the same number of strikes by kamikaze drones. The aggressor hit Nikopol itself, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities,” Lysak informed.

According to him, there were no casualties among the population, but an infrastructure facility and a power line were damaged.

The head of the RMA also informed that at night, units of the East Military Command destroyed three Shahed drones over the region - in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and Kryvyi Rih districts.

As reported, on the night of May 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, all of which were destroyed.