Shura Speaker Meets Georgian Parliament Delegation

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim yesterday met a delegation from the Parliament of Georgia headed by Chief of the Qatar-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group H E David Songulashvili currently visiting the country. The two sides discussed parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to the role of parliaments in mobilising efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

