Qatar, Nicaragua Hold Political Consultations

Managua: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Nicaragua signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries, yesterday in Managua. The first round of political consultations was held between the foreign ministries of the two countries. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, chaired Qatar's side, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua H E Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres headed the Nicaraguan side. The consultations tackled bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. Advisor to the President of the Republic of Nicaragua for Policies and International Relations Ivan Lara, was in attendance.
