Shura Takes Part In Meeting Of Palestine Committee In Arab Parliament

Cairo: The Shura Council participated in the meeting of the Palestine Committee in the Arab Parliament, held at the Parliament's headquarters, in Cairo, yesterday. The meeting discussed developments in the Palestinian question, situation in the Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, in addition to reviewing the statements issued in this regard which tackled the crimes of the occupation forces and the called for forming an international commission of inquiry.

The meeting reviewed the statements that decried the failure of the United Nations Security Council to stop the persistent aggression on the Strip. The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening the parliamentary shared efforts devoted to supporting the Palestinian question to be augmented with effective resolutions and procedures. Member of the Shura Council and Member of the Arab Parliament H E Sheikha bint Youssef Al Jufairi, highlighted the intensive Qatar-led effort to aid the Gazans amid the current escalation and ongoing siege imposed by the occupation forces. She also spoke on the diplomatic efforts Qatar is exerting in support of the Palestinian question and lifting the siege on Gaza.