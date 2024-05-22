(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Embark on an Enriching Cultural Journey this Eid al-Adha with Nova Maldives







Dubai, 22 May 2024: Recognising the growth of slow and experiential travel trend in the GCC, this Eid Al-Adha, from June 16 to June 19, Nova Maldives extends an invitation to join a journey that integrates traditional and modern aspects of Maldivian culture. Set against the backdrop of the islands' serene beauty, Nova is preparing an extensive cultural event that allows guests to delve into the heritage and customs of the Maldives.

Central to the festivities is the Holhuashi event, redefining traditional storytelling on Wink Beach. The term 'Holhuashi,' meaning 'public meeting space,' has been adapted here to create a dynamic space for cultural exchange. During the event, master storytellers will share traditional Maldivian stories, aiming to connect guests with the historical roots of the Maldives.

Mr. Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager Nova Maldives, commented on the relevance of this year's event, saying, 'One of the notable GCC travel trends to Maldives this year is slow and experiential travel, which emphasizes longer duration stays and a deep immersion into the local culture. The Maldivian Eid celebration at Nova is the perfect opportunity for GCC travellers to engage deeply with the unique cultural aspects of the Maldives.'

Additionally, the event will feature renowned Maldivian artists and craftspeople, demonstrating their skills in traditional crafts. This presentation is designed not only for viewing but also for guests to experience, as each piece showcases the blend of heritage and innovation.

Throughout the Eid Al-Adha period, guests will have opportunities to engage more deeply with Maldivian culture. Activities will include language lessons, culinary experiences featuring local cuisine, and introductions to Maldivian rituals and beliefs. These elements collectively aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Maldivian way of life.

Book your stay at 45% off for stays up to September 2024. Stay in a Beach Villa starting from AED 2711 for 2 guests on an all-inclusive basis, inclusive of all taxes and green tax. The offer includes complimentary use of snorkelling fins and masks during the stay, daily complimentary group Sunrise Yoga, a 30-minute photo session, complimentary rental of standard kayaks and paddleboards (non-guided) once per stay, and discounts on water sports, spa treatments, and la carte restaurants.

Guests staying for 6 nights or more will enjoy a complimentary 3-course dinner at Nova's specialty restaurants, Mizu and Flames.