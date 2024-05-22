Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down All 24 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of May 21 to 22, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed-131/136 strike drones launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to shoot down all 24 Shaheds," the post reads.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, electronic warfare units, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the overnight aerial attack.

Strike drones were destroyed in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odesa regions.