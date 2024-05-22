Russian Army Loses 1,300 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 22, 2024 have reached about 496,370, with 1,300 fighters killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,611 (+6) Russian tanks, 14,721 (+22) armored fighting vehicles, 12,820 (+41) artillery systems, 1,077 multiple rocket launchers, 812 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 354 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,346 (+56) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,208 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 17,442 (+59) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,090 (+5) pieces of special equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

Ukraine's air defense forces down all 24 Shahed drones overnight

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov