Pogačar Takes Second Victory In A Row At Giro D'italia

UAE Team Emirates' rider prevails at Santa Cristina Valgardena

Victory number five for Pogačar in his first participation in the Giro d'Italia. UAE Team Emirates' captain prevailed in stage 16, Laas-Santa Cristina Valgardena, shortened to 118,7 km due to bad weather conditions.

Pogačar preceded in the summit arrival Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group- Bardiani, +16′′) and Daniel Martinez (Bora-hansgrohe, +16′′): he joined at -800 mt to the arrival Giulio Pellizzari, who was the only survivor of a leading quarter including Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quickstep), Christian Scaroni (Astana) and Ewen Costiou (Arkea-B&B).

At 400 mt to go, Pellizzari was dropped by the Slovenian and he could obtain another stage victory.

In the GC, Daniel Martinez (Bora-hansgrohe) is 2nd at 7'18” to Pogačar, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is 3rd at 7'40”.

Pogačar :“The day started really on and off and we didn't know what to do, but when we started it was fine. The breakaway went, and it was good for us, and we sat back and tried to relax but Movistar kept on pushing and kept the breakaway close and then they went really fast on the second last climb and then the final 2km we tried to control and then Rafał had enough. He said we push on we try to make some gaps.

“Since yesterday, I was just thinking to be safe during the stage. In the end, it was good for us and also good for the people, good for everybody so i think we should be happy given the circumstances.”

In stage 17 (Selva di Valgardena-Passo Brocon, 159 km) the riders will face mountains again: one 3rd category climbs, two 2nd category climbs, two 1st category climbs (including the summit arrival).

Stage 16 results

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 2h49'37”

2. Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group- Bardiani) +16′′

3. Daniel Martinez (Bora-hansgrohe) s.t.

General classification after stage 16

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 59h01'09”

2. Daniel Martinez (Bora-hansgrohe) 7'18”

3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) 7'40”.



