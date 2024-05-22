Warm Weather Forecast Until Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) – A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, resulting in warm weather across most regions and hot conditions in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate northwesterly winds, active at times.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Thursday's weather will remain warm in most areas and hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Medium and high-altitude clouds will appear, and northwesterly winds will be moderate to active, stirring dust, particularly in Badia regions.A significant temperature drop is anticipated on Friday, bringing pleasant weather to most areas until Saturday and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low-altitude clouds will appear in the northern part of the Kingdom, and active northwesterly winds will cause dust in the desert.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 22-32 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 20-30C, in the northern highlands 17-27C, in the Sharah highlands 16-28C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 28-42 degrees Celsius.