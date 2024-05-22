Caltex Lubricants Signs Ace Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja As Its Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Caltex Lubricants is pleased to announce the appointment of the ace Indian cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja, as the brand's ambassador. Through this strategic endorsement, the brand aims to leverage Jadeja's popularity in the sport of cricket to enhance the visibility of Caltex Lubricants across India, with the brand's tagline, 'Caltex Yaani Commitment'.



Caltex Lubricants is marketed by HPCL in India through the licensing agreement with Chevron Brand International LLC. Caltex's heritage, global recognition, and cutting-edge technology performance sets it apart as one of the world's leading oil and gas brands.



Ravindra Jadeja is known for his exceptional on-field skills and was at the top of his game during the 2023 Cricket World Cup. His unwavering commitment to the game of cricket resonates perfectly with Caltex Lubricants' promise of superior quality, performance, and reliability. Jadeja will now front a series of marketing campaigns to promote Caltexâ€TMs premium products while emphasizing the importance of high-quality lubricants for vehicles and machinery. Caltex Lubricants in India includes Chevronâ€TMs proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant products.



Marc Bouchebl, General Manager, Marketing and Sales Support, Chevron International Products (IP) said, â€œWe are excited to welcome Ravindra Jadeja as the Caltex Lubricants brand ambassador in India. His passion, dedication for the game and success story aligns seamlessly with the values the Caltex brand upholds. With his support, we aim to reach a wider audience across India and reinforce Caltexâ€TMs position as the all-rounder lubricants provider for our customers."



Ravindra Jadeja expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am excited to be associated with Caltex, a brand that stands for commitment and its all-round abilities. I look forward to build recognition for Caltex Lubricants and their unmatched performance, encouraging consumers to make the right choice for their vehicles.â€



About HPCL Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise of India formed in July 1974. HPCL holds a significant market share in India and is a key player in refining and marketing petroleum products. With Refineries in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, HPCL also owns the largest Lube Refinery in the country. Through its Joint Venture companies, HPCL is also operating refineries at Bathinda and Mangalore. The corporation has a vast marketing network, an extensive pipeline infrastructure, and is engaged in Exploration & Production through its subsidiary. Additionally, HPCL's Research & Development Centre, 'HP Green R&D Centre' in Bengaluru, supports operational improvement and innovation. HPCL is deeply committed to environmental preservation, sustainable development, and societal enrichment through its CSR initiatives. More information about HPCL is available at



About Chevron Chevron is one of the worldâ€TMs leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines.

