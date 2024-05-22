Medhavi Skills University Bagged Medals For Sikkim At India Skills Competitions 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, is thrilled to announce an inspiring milestone achieved by its students at the India Skills Competitions 2024. As the youngest university in India to secure medals at this prestigious National event, MSU has now set its candidature for the 46th World Skills Competition in Lyon, France, in September 2024. Also, this has brought glory to the state for its first-time representation in the India Skills Competition.



We are immensely proud of our Skill Champions, Radhika Chettri (2nd year, Diploma in Emergency Medical Technology) and Krishna Kumari Mukhia Sunwar (2nd year, Diploma in Radiology & Imaging Technology) who have demonstrated exceptional talent and resilience and have secured a silver, and bronze medal at the prestigious India Skills competition 2024 respectively in Health and Social care Category. Originating from humble backgrounds in Ben, South Sikkim, and Adarsh Goan, East Sikkim, respectively, these fourth-semester students from Medhavi Skills University's School of Healthcare have journeyed from the tranquil landscapes of Sikkim to the forefront of national recognition. Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, they've soared through regional and national competitions, clinching Silver and Bronze at India Skills, thus proudly representing the shining Sikkim and the North East.



India Skills Competition hosted by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is Indiaâ€TMs largest skills competition organised every 2 years, for the selection of the National Team to represent India at the World Skills Competition (known as Skills Olympics) thereby turning the dream of young people into reality, propelling them towards a brighter future. This year, the event has witnessed the participation of 2.5 lakh youth aspirants across the country from 30+ States and Union Territories categories starting with District and State level competitions. Finally, 900+ candidates in 47 Skill categories across the country were selected for the Nationals in Delhi to finalise the Top 3.



Their journey of Krishna and Radhika began with the Track-2 competition for the Health & Social Care category for the Eastern Region organized by the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), where they emerged as the top contenders. Subsequently, they were trained by the expert Faculty and Mentors of MSU for the National Level Competition. This achievement not only highlights their dedication and hard work but also underscores the unwavering support of MSU's faculty and management to nurture young talents for global platforms.



MSU's achievements at India Skills 2024 mark a significant milestone, not only for the university but also for the state of Sikkim. The university community is eagerly preparing a grand welcome to honour Radhika and Krishna for their outstanding accomplishments. Medhavi Skills University would like to congratulate the achievers, their mentors, and the entire Sikkimese community for this historic milestone, which serves as a source of immense pride for Sikkim and the North East.

