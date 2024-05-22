(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Misano, 19 May 2024

– The Maserati GT2, no. 1 with the LP Racing team, driven by Leonardo Gorini and Carlo Tamburini, took its second victory overall in the Fanatec GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli, the second round of which has taken place at Misano World Circuit. The Italian pair, after their victory in the first 50-minute race, finished as runners-up in Race 2 and now lead both the overall and ProAm standings for the championship.

In Race 1, Philippe Prette mounted the third step of the podium in the LP Racing team's no. 2 Maserati GT2, winning him the AM Cup. In the second race, Alexandre Leroy (TFT Racing) was the first to cross the finish line in the same class, after finishing third in the first race, taking the lead in the category standings and confirming the outstanding overall performance of the Modena cars.

In Race 1, Philippe Prette, who started from pole position overall, immediately took the lead, defending himself from his immediate pursuers' attempts to overtake him. In the meantime, Leonardo Gorini, starting from the second row, maintained his third position until the pit stop when he handed the wheel over to Carlo Tamburini. The decision to be the first to make the pit stop was rewarding for the LP Racing pairing. Tamburini returned to the track in the lead and kept control of the race until the chequered flag. After a prolonged duel, Prette managed to take the third step of the podium, winning him the AM Cup. Alexandre Leroy, in the third Maserati GT2 in the race, finished sixth, third in the AM Cup.

In Race 2, Carlo Tamburini started from pole position and led the race until it was time to stop for the driver change, longer than usual as required by the regulations for the winners of Race 1.

Returning to the race in fifth, Leonardo Gorini led a thrilling comeback that took him to the chequered flag as the runner-up. Alexandre Leroy took fifth and the lead in the AM Cup class, in a lengthy duel in an attempt at fourth overall until the pulsating final sprint. Phlippe Prette was unlucky when he was involved soon after the start in an accident caused by another competitor, forcing him to withdraw. Following these results, Gorini and Tamburini take the lead in the overall standings of the 2024 Fanatec GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli and in the ProAm category, with Leroy now leading the AM Cup ahead of Prette.

The next round of the Fanatec GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli is scheduled to take place in Spa, Belgium, from 27 to 29 May.

Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse :“Another very successful weekend for Maserati GT2 serves as proof that our car can deliver outstanding performance. Maserati's commitment to motorsport is driven by the desire to involve our customers, providing products designed and manufactured without compromise. Together with the Maserati GT2, developed based on the MC20, another example is the Maserati MCXtrema, our non-road-legal racing car dedicated to gentleman drivers: the most extreme of the Maserati track cars.

The win and third in Race 1, alongside runner-up in Race 2 at Misano, consolidate our ability to develop superior technology, combined with exceptional performance, to make our mark on both the track and the road. We can't wait to replicate our success in the upcoming rounds of the 2024 Fanatec GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli, when other teams will be coming on to the grid having purchased our car”.