Israel Calls ICC Prosecutor's Bid For PM Arrest Warrant A 'Historical Disgrace'

An injured Palestinian boy stands next to the rubble of a family house that was hit overnight in Israeli bombardment in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood of Rafah in southern Gaza on May 20, 2024 (AFP Photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Israel on Monday slammed as a "historical disgrace" an application by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Attorney General in the same breath mentions the prime minister and the minister of defence of the State of Israel ... a historical disgrace that will be remembered forever," said Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz.

Hamas also

condemned the bid by ICC prosecutor for arrest warrants for the group's top leaders including Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar and political leader Ismail Haniyeh.



"The Hamas movement strongly condemns the attempts of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to equate the victim with the executioner by issuing arrest warrants against a number of Palestinian resistance leaders," the group said in a statement.