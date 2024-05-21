Government Communications Minister Inaugurates Media, Digital Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Forum for Media and Digital Communication kicked off on Tuesday with the participation of media professionals and experts from the Arab region.

The two-day forum includes keynote speeches, eight panel discussions, podcasts, and a media fair encompassing Arab and local news channels and organisations, as well as leading organisations in digital transformation.

Serving as a platform for the discussion of the evolving role of media in the digital age, the forum brings together over 30 local, regional and international media professionals to reflect on the challenges facing media in light of technological and digital advancements.

Organised by the Ministry of Government Communication, the forum seeks to highlight Jordan's most outstanding media accomplishments, particularly in the digital media domain over the past 25 years of His Majesty King Abdullah's reign.

Additionally, the forum is aimed to find innovative solutions that would foster media ethics and transparency, while reviewing and evaluating the current state of the Arab media.

Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin, in his opening remarks, reiterated that“Media has evolved and witnessed significant progress locally, regionally and internationally during the past 25 years of His Majesty King Abdullah's reign.”

The minister said that progress was made in print and online press, in visual and audio media. He also affirmed that the evolving landscape of media has brought about new formats and modes of news coverage.

Further reflecting the Jordanian media scene, the minister said that the ministry aims to establish a state of scientific communication through many of its activities including its weekly Government Communication Forum.

He also underscored that in light of digital and technological advancements, the preservation of eloquent language has become a rare feature, noting that strengthening media institutions against degradation requires digital and technological knowledge, specialised linguistic and cultural knowledge.

During day one, the forum has seen the inauguration of its fair, in addition to the honouring of media institutions for their contributions over the past 25 years.



The various sessions tackle different topics including, media and decision-making, the digital age from cultural and media perspectives, media and digital challenges, social media and interactive communication, media in time of crisis, media information literacy in the digital space, printed press and digital transformation.