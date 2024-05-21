Safadi, Swedish Counterpart Discuss War On Gaza, Sign Mou To Bolster Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday on political consultations to bolster bilateral relations.



The signing of the agreement was followed by a press conference, where the tow top diplomats discussed the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza and the need for adherence to International Law and International Humanitarian Law.

He also emphasised that amid the ongoing turbulence in the region, the MoU would support a strategic partnership between the two countries, thereby broadening the scope of cooperation and amplifying their collective efforts towards fostering a stable regional environment.

The ministers also discussed the situation in Gaza, the West Bank, and the broader region. They also discussed on measures to secure an immediate ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, urging the international community to adopt a "decisive stance to end all actions that only serve to fuel further instability and suffering".

“Our dialogue was comprehensive, our priorities are clear, and our political vision firmly supports the two-state solution,” Safadi said.

Billström hailed Jordan's political and humanitarian efforts concerning the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, acknowledging Jordan as a“true ally".

He also said that the MoU is a testament to the close relations between the two nations.

The minister said that Sweden's embassy in Amman, the largest in the region, is a testament to the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.



“Sweden and the EU are fully committed to working towards de-escalation, ceasefire, and the release of hostages," Billström said, calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging Israel to fulfil its obligations under International Law and International Humanitarian Law, particularly in protecting civilians and facilitating humanitarian aid.

Billström also noted that Sweden has increased its humanitarian contribution to Gaza by approximately 35 million euros. "Over the past week, an additional 10 million euros were allocated, which will directly benefit the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and the United Nations Population Fund." He also said that Sweden was the fifth-largest donor to the UNRWA in 2023.

Also on Tuesday Safadi received a phone call from Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin.



The call focused on developments in the region and efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, addressing the unprecedented humanitarian disaster resulting from the ongoing war since October 7, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The foreign minister emphasised the necessity of intensifying efforts to stop continuous and ongoing Israeli violations of international law, the violence of settlers, and military operations in Rafah. He also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and allowing humanitarian aid to enter the strip.

Safadi highlighted the need to ensure adequate protection for international and relief organisations and their staff so they can fulfil their humanitarian duties in providing aid to Palestinians. He also underscored the importance of securing necessary protection for aid convoys.

Safadi also appreciated Ireland's supportive stance on the Palestinian right to establish their independent state according to the two-state solution, which meets the Palestinian people's rights to establish their sovereign independent state along the lines of

June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Martin valued the efforts made by the Kingdom to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and to deliver sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the strip.