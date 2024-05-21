Your Morning Smile

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Send 'funnies' to

...

I PICKED UP A HITCH-HIKER LAST NIGHT.







HE SEEMED LIKE A NICE ENOUGH PERSON.







AFTER A FEW MILES, HE ASKED ME IF I WASN'T AFRAID HE MIGHT BE A SERIAL KILLER ?





I TOLD HIM THE ODDS OF TWO SERIAL KILLERS BEING IN THE SAME CAR AT THE SAME TIME

WAS EXTREMELY UNLIKELY.





HE EXITED, AND DIDN'T EVEN WAIT FOR ME TO STOP THE CAR!!



