Your Morning Smile

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Send 'funnies' to
...
I PICKED UP A HITCH-HIKER LAST NIGHT.
HE SEEMED LIKE A NICE ENOUGH PERSON.
AFTER A FEW MILES, HE ASKED ME IF I WASN'T AFRAID HE MIGHT BE A SERIAL KILLER ?
I TOLD HIM THE ODDS OF TWO SERIAL KILLERS BEING IN THE SAME CAR AT THE SAME TIME
WAS EXTREMELY UNLIKELY.
HE EXITED, AND DIDN'T EVEN WAIT FOR ME TO STOP THE CAR!!
MENAFN21052024000218011062ID1108242400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.